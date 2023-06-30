29-year-old recently debuted star needs to win MITB and not Becky Lynch, according to wrestling legend (Exclusive)

Becky Lynch ascended the ladder on the go-home episode of RAW ahead of Money in the Bank 2023, successfully picking up the briefcase. It seemed to be a major tease of what could come at the show in London. But wrestling legend Dutch Mantell says that she doesn't need it and picked Zoey Stark to win the ladder match instead.

Money in the Bank is set to emanate from London on July 1. The women's ladder match is one of the most anticipated bouts of the night and will feature Lynch, Stark, Trish Stratus, Zelina Vega, IYO SKY, and Bayley.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell previewed Money in the Bank with host Sid Pullar III and was asked about his pick for the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder matches this year in London.

Mantell picked the 29-year-old Zoey Stark, who only made her proper debut after the recent WWE Draft, and stated that neither Lynch nor Bayley needs to win the match.

"Well, I'm always wrong on this, but who's new, and who needs the push? I'd say Zoey Stark. Let her walk out with it - which advances her. Becky Lynch doesn't need it. Bayley doesn't need it. But just discard the ones that are really established and go to the ones that need a little bit of a kick or push to get where they're going." [0:54-1:29]

Becky Lynch had a possible SummerSlam tease after grabbing the briefcase on RAW

To many, Becky Lynch picking up the briefcase was an indication that she isn't winning the Money in the Bank match just yet. However, afterward, she had a backstage confrontation with Rhea Ripley.

It seemed to be a subtle tease of a match between the two for SummerSlam 2023. It will likely be one of the marquee matches on the card since Ripley has been the most pushed women's star in 2023, while Lynch is by far the most established woman on the entire roster.

It remains to be seen how things will pan out.

