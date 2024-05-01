29-year-old shares interesting reaction to being last pick in WWE Draft

A 29-year-old WWE Superstar has shared a very interesting reaction to being selected in the final round of this year's draft.

This year's WWE Draft is in the books and several superstars changed brands. Many superstars also remained where they started, including Julius and Brutus Creed (The Creed Brothers). The talented tag team earned a title match against The Judgment Day last year but came up short. Ivy Nile was also selected alongside The Creed Brothers in this year's draft, despite not being paired with the duo for a while.

Julius Creed took to social media today to share his reaction to being selected in the final round. The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile were picked in the same round as Giovanni Vinci, New Catch Republic, and Tegan Nox.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion reacted to WWE's announcement by replying with a "lol" as seen in his post below:

Expand Tweet

Julius Creed is happy to see WWE star finally get her flowers

WWE Superstar Julius Creed recently praised Ivy Nile and stated that he is happy wrestling fans are getting to see how talented she is.

Ivy Nile battled Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship on the Day 1 edition of RAW earlier this year. Ripley emerged victorious but Nile put forth a good showing in the match.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae in an exclusive interview, Julius Creed noted that the 32-year-old has been with the tag team the entire time they have been on television. He added that Nile hasn't always been in the spotlight and it is great that fans get to see how good she is.

"You know Ivy has been there for the ride the entire time that we have been on TV. She has, through no fault of her own, always been by the ringisde like, been there, I don't want necessarily say in the backdrop because that's kind of insulting to her. But she hasn't always been the focus point, and for everyone to realize what we already knew, how hard she works, how much she deserves it, how good she truly is it was jut a really proud moment," he said.

Check out the entire video below:

The Creed Brothers arrived on the main roster with a ton of potential. It will be interesting to see if the duo can find more success this year after being selected by WWE RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback