Rhea Ripley mocks opponent following WWE RAW win

Rhea Ripley's dominant WWE reign continues and she has just issued a bold message to move forward into 2024.

Monday's RAW Day 1 special saw The Eradicator retain the WWE Women's World Championship as she defeated Ivy Nile. The first-time-ever match went around 13 minutes and saw The Diamond Mine's Pitbull dive from the top into a headbutt from The Judgment Day's Mami. The champ then hit a knee to the face and Riptide for her first win of the year.

Ripley took to X today to taunt Nile with a post-match photo. The 27-year-old declared that she will always be on top, and she will continue to dominate this year.

"HAHAHA!!! Day 1, Day 2, Day 3 456789… It doesn’t matter! Mami will ALWAYS be on TOP! 2024 I will continue my rain of dominance! [smiling face with horns emoji]," she wrote.

Ripley had 8 successful title defenses in 2023 after defeating Charlotte Flair for the gold at WrestleMania 39. There's no word yet on who her next challenger will be.

WWE legend still not believing Rhea Ripley's character

Rhea Ripley's WWE RAW Day 1 win over Ivy Nile had many positive reviews on social media, but as is the case with every match, Ripley vs. Nile drew its fair share of negative feedback as well.

Former Attitude Era head writer Vince Russo has spoken out against how WWE books The Eradicator in recent months, and that criticism continued with Monday's match. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former WCW World Champion knocked the booking of the match and joked that he may return to take out the champ.

"Oh, I believe anybody could take Rhea out after tonight. I may make a comeback and take Rhea out (...) After watching tonight, bro, and especially when they're putting over that Ivy is 5'2", the announcers are actually putting that over, and then she goes 50-50 with Rhea Ripley. Anybody, anybody, can beat Rhea Ripley now," he said. [24:16 - 24:42]

There are calls for WWE to have Becky Lynch challenge Ripley at WrestleMania 40, but nothing has been confirmed. They have only had one TV singles match and that was the No Contest from the November 20, 2019 edition of NXT.

