"These kids don't want to go toe-to-toe with the veterans" - 29-year-old star gets big warning after taking a shot at WWE Legend Kevin Nash (Exclusive)

Vince Russo reacted to Will Ospreay's recent social media exchange with WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash and warned the NJPW star about targeting veterans in professional wrestling.

Nash recently responded to a tweet that revealed how Ospreay had received more five-star matches from Dave Meltzer in a month than CM Punk, Kurt Angle, and John Cena collectively have in their careers.

The WWE Hall of Famer retorted by inquiring about Ospreay's merchandise sales and quickly got a response from the British wrestler. Ospreay took a jibe at Nash by referencing the former WWE Champion's infamous torn quad injury in 2002.

Vince Russo reacted to the Twitter beef on this week's Legion of RAW and felt Ospreay should not mess with the old-timers of the industry:

"These kids don't want to go toe-to-toe with the veterans, especially Kevin Nash," said Vince Russo. "No, man!" [20:11 - 20:20]

Russo explained that Nash raised a logical point regarding Ospreay's merch sales and believed there was nothing disrespectful in the former NWO member's question.

Vince even spoke positively about Ospreay, recalling that the superstar was really nice to him when they met in England several years ago.

Russo added:

"I met Will Osprey once when I was over in England. He was very nice to me. He was a very nice guy and everything else, but Kevin said it wasn't really a shot. Kevin said, 'Okay, bro, he's got all these five-star matches; what does your merch sales look like? That's not a shot, like, that's legit, like, how much money have you made in merchandise? That's a legit question, bro." [19:30 - 19:52]

WWE veteran Vince Russo discusses fans' reactions on social media

Vince Russo is no stranger to hateful comments on social media as he continues to be one of the most polarizing figures in wrestling.

The former WWE head writer bluntly labeled the current generation "brain-dead" and said there was no scope for productive discussions regarding talent, storylines, and the financial aspect of the business.

Fans and wrestlers can openly share their views online these days, but not all of them are logical, as Russo highlighted below:

"I get that all the time, bro. Like, I'll put facts out there, and then I'll get, 'Well, yeah, why don't you put that on a pole?' It's like, bro, what do you even say to it? That's like everybody's comeback. The generation you're dealing with, bro, they are so, literally brain-dead," Russo stated. "I don't know any other word to describe them because you can't have conversations, you can't have a talk, you can't have an opinion. They are just absolutely brain-dead." [20:44 - 21:41]

Do you agree with Vince Russo's take on Will Ospreay and Kevin Nash's recent back-and-forth? Sound off in the comments section below.

