29-year-old star wants rematch after stellar WWE tournament bout

WWE kicked off another tournament last night, pitting stars from several brands against one another. Representatives from TNA, NXT, SmackDown, and Evolve competed in two semi-final matches on NXT. Surprising no one, the best bout came out of Axiom and recent addition Sean Legacy. In June 2024, WWE announced the ID Program, which was created to help develop the next generation and exciting indie talents. Among the initial list of ID talents revealed was Evans, Georgia's own Sean Legacy. The 29-year-old star was placed on the Evolve brand, but would pop up in NXT here and there, wowing the crowd with every opportunity. Legacy even earned a shot at North American Champion Ethan Page after winning a triple threat against Ashante &quot;The&quot; Adonis and another beloved young star, Je'Von Evans.While he came up short in the title bout, Legacy had a great showing and has since become a major name on Evolve. Last night, Sean Legacy returned to NXT to compete in the Speed Tournament, falling to SmackDown's Axiom. It was a fast-paced, high-octane bout that ended with an Avalanche Spanish Fly with only three seconds to spare. Despite the loss, Legacy was overjoyed with the opportunity and called on Axiom for a rematch.&quot;Thank you @WWE for allowing me to be part of the Speed tournament. But is there a way @Axiom_WWE and I can run this back in the future? Stay Super.&quot;Legacy is back in action tonight as he faces Edris Enofe on Evolve.Why is NXT hosting WWE Speed tournaments? Back in April 2024, WWE began airing short 3-minute matches on X, pitting challenging Superstars to put on a captivating contest in an incredibly short time. It had a solid run, but aired its final episode on July 9 of this year. Despite the brand's expiration, Women's Speed Champion Sol Ruca continued to wear the belt on television.On NXT Heatwave back on August 24th, GM Ava stated that the Speed Titles were officially coming to her brand, and there would be two tournaments to determine the next challengers for Sol and Men's Speed Champion El Grande Americano. The women's tournament wrapped up at No Mercy, with Sol Ruca defeating Jaida Parker, who was replacing actual tournament winner Lainey Reed due to injury. The men's tournament kicked off last night, with representatives from Evolve, TNA, NXT, and SmackDown. The Blue Brand's Axiom bested Sean Legacy in the opening round, while NXT's Jasper Troy smashed TNA's Zachary Wentz. Troy and Axiom will meet next week, with the winner facing El Grande Americano on a yet-to-be-determined date.