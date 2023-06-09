29-year-old WWE SmackDown star legitimately made a lot of money in the stock market, Ted DiBiase Sr. says

Ted DiBiase Sr. made several WWE NXT appearances in 2021 as part of a storyline involving Cameron Grimes and LA Knight. During a recent podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer confirmed that Grimes' on-screen persona is more than just a gimmick.

Grimes, who moved to SmackDown in the 2023 WWE Draft, reinvented his character in February 2021. The 29-year-old dubbed himself "the richest man in NXT" and bragged about his success in the stock market. He also began using the catchphrase, "To the moon!"

On Everybody's Got A Pod, DiBiase Sr. said Grimes really did make a lot of money through investing:

"They had me go down to NXT and do that thing with Cameron Grimes because apparently Cameron had legitimately made a lot of money in the stock market, because he follows the stock market. He legit made a bunch of money, so they said, 'Man, well, let's have a little story here.'" [4:01 – 4:26]

DiBiase Sr. was one of WWE's biggest names in the late 1980s and early 1990s. His rich character, known as The Million Dollar Man, was based on WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon.

The origin of Cameron Grimes' WWE catchphrase

In 2021, Cameron Grimes discussed the progression of his character on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast. He explained how his popular catchphrase, "To the moon!" is based on something people say in the stock market.

The new SmackDown star recalled how fans online connected with the phrase, which encouraged him to say it more often:

"I got into the stock market a little over a year ago," Grimes said. "And in stocks, 'To the moon!' is a big thing, because everybody wants money. And everybody wants to put money in something and watch that money go to the moon. So then I just started using it. And I used it one time, and it was another one of those things where someone did, 'To the moon!' [online]. I was like, 'Well, I've got something again here.'" (H/T 411mania)

Grimes has recorded wins over Baron Corbin and Hit Row's Ashante Adonis since leaving NXT for SmackDown in May.

