29-year-old WWE star discloses what has helped her while she was injured

Zoey Stark returned to WWE television in July 2022 following over nine months on the sidelines. She returned to NXT as an unexpected entrant in Women's Battle Royal, earning the right to take on Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Title at Heatwave.

Before her return, Stark had been mending her torn ACL and knee while remaining employed as NXT’s backstage producer. Although ineligible to participate in the wrestling ring amid this period, Stark claimed her producing job assisted her in becoming an even better wrestler.

The 29-year-old star described how the experience improved her during her most recent appearance on WWE Die Woche.

“With the injury, you watch a lot behind the scenes, and you kind of figure out what people are doing and what could be different. I helped out with producing matches a lot to where you kind of get to sit and see from a different perspective, and you think outside of the box now,” Zoey Stark said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Zoey Stark says her WWE injury was a blessing in disguise

During the same interview, the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion mentioned that she was closely studying other stars while watching behind the scenes.

Zoey Stark shared that even if it sounded weird, her injury was a “blessing in disguise” that made her grow.

“So that helped me become a better performer in so many different ways because now I'm just watching, I'm studying, I'm not in the ring. It might sound weird, but I'm just outside; I'm just watching. And I think that was one of the biggest blessings in disguise because it made me better,” she continued. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Recently at the 2023 Money in the Bank, Zoey Stark failed to capture the coved briefcase. It remains to be seen what the 29-year-old will bring on-screen to continue the momentum on WWE’s main roster with an alliance with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

