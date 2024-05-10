29-year-old WWE star drops big hint after Bobby Lashley is injured; pulled out of SmackDown match

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley was all set to grapple and toss his opponents for the King of the Ring Tournament. However, the pro wrestling veteran sustained a big injury while training, forcing him to forfeit the contest. Interestingly, a 29-year-old star who recently entered the main roster has mocked his unfortunate exit.

Carmelo Hayes was recently drafted to Friday Night SmackDown from NXT. WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes readily acknowledged his promotion with a match. However, Hayes did not choose to re-echo that respect for a veteran.

Recently, Melo added a new tweet on X wherein he can be seen looming over his former ally-turned-rival Trick Williams. The 29-year-old betrayed and attacked his friend on NXT, hinting that he would do the same to Bobby Lashley on SmackDown.

“Me finding OG in the weight room like,” he wrote.

Earlier, he had also demanded a VHS tape player from WWE via a tweet to see Lashley’s matches, implicating that The All Mighty was a relic.

Bobby Lashley wants to teach Carmelo Hayes a lesson

Carmelo Hayes had previously talked trash about Lashley by calling him a second-round pick after the WWE Draft.

The All Mighty had criticized the youngster for this disrespect at WWE’s The Bump podcast and said that he needed to learn that this business was about giving respect.

"I never even saw that. I didn't see him say that. Because I was going to say something really nice about this kid but now I just wanna go beat his a**. We have all of these guys that come up to the main roster and all they wanna do is start talking trash. Bro, I've been doing this stuff before you even got here. I can just take my camera and just float around this office alone and show him some of the things that he has never even came close to. So for the fact that he came and disrespect me now, that kind of p***es me off,” Lashley said.

With Bobby Lashley out of the King of the Ring tournament, WWE has made a last-minute change to his qualifier match. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis tweeted a video on X wherein he announced that Bobby Lahley's Pride stablemate Angelo Dawkins will now face Bloodline member Tama Tonga.

While the former WWE Champion was confident he would score a guaranteed win against Tonga, he now has to watch from the sidelines. As he recovers, Bobby Lashley will count the days before he confronts Carmelo Hayes and puts him in his place.

