"Now I just wanna go beat his a**" - Bobby Lashley reacts to disrespect from WWE Superstar

Bobby Lashley has delivered a bold warning to a 29-year-old WWE Superstar who has been disrespectful to him since his arrival on the main roster.

Carmelo Hayes was selected by Nick Aldis and SmackDown in the first round of this year's WWE Draft. He had a conversation with Bobby Lashley on a recent episode of the blue brand and The All Mighty offered to help him with his transition to the main roster. The former NXT Champion declined the offer and has taken shots at the veteran on social media since the backstage confrontation.

Lashley appeared on WWE's The Bump today and said that he wanted to beat Hayes' a** after reading some of his comments on social media.

"I never even saw that. I didn't see him say that. Because I was going to say something really nice about this kid but now I just wanna go beat his a**. We have all of these guys that come up to the main roster and all they wanna do is start talking trash. Bro, I've been doing this stuff before you even got here. I can just take my camera and just float around this office alone and show him some of the things that he has never even came close to. So for the fact that he came and disrespect me now, that kind of p***es me off," said Lashley.

Bobby Lashley takes shot at champion in WWE

The Pride's Bobby Lashley took a shot at Logan Paul earlier this year for not appearing at WWE shows enough as United States Champion.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Lashley mocked the popular YouTuber's part-time schedule. The veteran added that Paul likes to talk a lot of trash, and if the two were to have a match, he would take the United States Championship from him.

"I just got jumped from behind by Santos and his group. Now, think if I were to be the one going against Logan Paul, a guy that doesn't come to the show, just runs around with our title, and talks a tremendous amount of trash. If I was the one to get in [with Logan Paul], I'd take that title away from him and I'm there every day," he said. [From 07:06 - 07:26]

The rivalry between Carmelo Hayes and Bobby Lashley has already gotten very personal. It will be fascinating to see how the storyline progresses between the two stars in the weeks ahead on WWE SmackDown.

