WWE star takes major shot at Bobby Lashley following SmackDown; former champion responds

A recently drafted WWE Superstar has gotten into a war of words with Bobby Lashley on social media today following their confrontation on SmackDown.

Carmelo Hayes was selected in the first round by SmackDown in this year's WWE Draft. The former NXT Champion debuted on the blue brand in a singles match with Cody Rhodes but lost to the Undisputed WWE Champion on April 26.

He had a backstage conversation with Bobby Lashley as well, and the veteran offered to give him some advice. Hayes wasn't interested and pointed out that Lashley hadn't been all that successful lately. The bickering between the two stars has continued today on social media.

Lashley went off on Carmelo Hayes on WWE's The Bump, and the 29-year-old reacted by saying he hasn't seen The All Mighty this fired up since King of the Ring in 2006. The veteran suggested Hayes go watch some tape instead of spending time on social media and claimed he was one of the "punk a** kids" who think they can make an example out of older wrestlers.

Hayes then hilariously reacted to the post and wondered if anyone had a VHS player so he could watch tape on the former champion. You can check out the post by clicking here.

"Ok, anyone know where I can get a VHS player?" wrote Hayes.

Bobby Lashley reacts to CM Punk's return to WWE

WWE veteran Bobby Lashley has shared his reaction to CM Punk returning to the company last year at Survivor Series.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Lashley commented on Punk's surprising return to the company. He noted that he doesn't know the controversial star well but has always had pleasant conversations with him.

"I was like oh, that's cool. You know, I know CM Punk. I don't know him really well. I always make my opinion on someone based on my interaction with them and ever since I've known CM Punk, every time I've talked to him, I've always had positive conversations, everything like that. Nothing negative. What if he said something behind my back to someone else? I don't know about this. I don't know. I don't go into those kind of dramas," he said. [From 01:21 - 01:56]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Bobby Lashley has vowed to be in the main event of next year's WrestleMania in Las Vegas. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the veteran moving forward on SmackDown.

