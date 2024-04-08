"I'm going to be main eventing next year" - WWE star makes bold prediction ahead of WrestleMania

A popular WWE Superstar has made a bold claim ahead of Night Two of WrestleMania XL at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits (The Pride) will be taking on Karrion Kross and The Authors of Pain (The Final Testament) in a Philadelphia Street Fight tonight at The Show of Shows. The rivalry has been going on for months and tonight could be the final chapter of their feud.

Ahead of tonight's show, Lashley shared a video on social media. He reposted his video from last year when he was left off of the card for WWE WrestleMania 39 and noted that he has been working hard his entire career. He vowed to be in the main event of next year's Show of Shows as seen in the video below.

"27 years in the wrestling business and I am still working as hard as I did on day one. So, I know what I am capable of doing, and where I want to get, and I know I can get back there. This is this year, WrestleMania 40. WrestleMania 41, I'm going to be main eventing next year. That is the goal and that is what I'm going to be working for," he said. [From 01:26 - 01:54]

Bobby Lashley comments on CM Punk's return to WWE

Bobby Lashley has recently discussed CM Punk's return to WWE after his tumultuous exit from All Elite Wrestling last year.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, the SmackDown star noted that he always forms his opinion on someone based on his interactions with them.

Lashley added that he has had positive conversations with Punk and doesn't like to get involved in drama.

"I was like, oh, that's cool. You know, I know CM Punk. I don't know him really well. I always make my opinion on someone based on my interaction with them and ever since I've known CM Punk, every time I've talked to him, I've always had positive conversation, everything like that. Nothing negative. What if he said something behind my back to someone else? I don't know about this. I don't know. I don't go into those kind of dramas." [From 01:21 to 01:56]

You can check out the video below:

The Pride faction has been off to a rocky start on the blue brand but that could change with an impressive victory tonight. It will be interesting to see which faction emerges victorious in the Street Fight at WWE WrestleMania XL.

