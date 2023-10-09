29-year-old WWE star fears for John Cena's safety; offers him protection

WWE legend John Cena has received an interesting offer from a current superstar.

On this week's edition of WWE NXT, Carmelo Hayes will take on Bron Breakker. Cena will be in Hayes' corner, while The Bloodline's Paul Heyman will be in Breakker's corner.

John Cena hyped up the upcoming bout in an exclusive video shared on Twitter by WWE. Carmelo Hayes responded to Cena, and offered to save him from a potential attack in the NXT parking lot. Check out the response below:

Carmelo Hayes has an offer for Cena

John Cena knows the end is near when it comes to his WWE stint

Cena is quite possibly the most popular WWE Superstar of the 21st century. He is a sure-fire future WWE Hall of Famer, and one of the greatest to ever step foot in the ring. He recently had a chat with Cathy Kelley and hinted that his career is about to come to an end soon.

"Every single chance I get to go out there becomes more and more special. There is no denying the fact that I'm 46 and staring down 47. I've been here for over two decades. As I said out there in the ring, the last one is not tonight, but I know it's soon. To speak candidly, when you're involved in this every day in a full-time capacity, you just think about what's next," said Cena. [H/T Fightful]

Cena and Paul Heyman have quite a history together. Heyman was once the manager of one of Cena's biggest rivals, Brock Lesnar. The 16-time World Champion will certainly keep an eye on Heyman for the entirety of the Hayes vs. Breakker match on NXT. It remains to be seen what happens if/when Cena and Heyman come face-to-face at some point during the match.

