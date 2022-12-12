29-year-old WWE star “sarcastically” sent a message to Ronda Rousey and her ally following her injury

WWE superstar Shotzi sent a strong yet ironic message to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, as she will be out for six weeks after suffering a broken hand.

During the latest SmackDown edition, the Baddest Woman on the Planet and crime partner Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot. The villainous duo slammed the 29-year-old superstar's hand into a car door, forcing her to miss her match against the Queen of Spades on the blue brand.

Instead, Ronda Rousey and Baszler were pitted against Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox in tag team action. Fans witnessed their favorites triumphing over the SmackDown Women's Champion and her friend.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, who is yet to win a singles title in the company, confirmed the injury on social media. She shared an X-ray, providing a duration for her return alongside a kiss emoji to Rousey and Bazler.

Dutch Mantell details a botched move that occurred during Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi's bout

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently explained why Shotzi and Ronda Rousey appeared to botch a DDT on the apron during their match at WWE Survivor Series.

After a brief feud, Shotzi faced The Baddest Woman on the Planet for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Survivor Series: War Games. Shotzi attempted an over-the-rope DDT on her opponent on the apron during the match.

However, Rousey appeared to hold on to the rope, allowing Shotzi to land awkwardly outside the ring in what seemed to be a botched move. The former WWE manager addressed the apparent botch move on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, detailing what went wrong between the two wrestlers.

"This is what I think happened. I don't know if that was called in the back or Shotzi decided to do it on the fly, but a move like that needs to be talked about. And I think what happened, I think Ronda let her go as far as she could, and I wouldn't call this a botch because you only call a botch in what was intended to happen," he noted.

The 73-year-old also stated that it was difficult for them to execute, even if Shotzi and Rousey had practiced the move. He also said that Ronda Rousey lacks the agility to take the DDT and that he does not hold Rousey responsible for what happened at the Survivor Series.

