"I don't blame Ronda" - Wrestling legend details what went wrong in Shotzi's 'botched' DDT at WWE Survivor Series

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently detailed why Shotzi and Ronda Rousey seemingly botched a DDT on the apron during their match at WWE Survivor Series.

After feuding for a few weeks, Shotzi went head-to-head against The Baddest Woman on The Planet for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Survivor Series: War Games. During the bout, Shotzi attempted to deliver an over-the-rope DDT to her opponent on the apron. However, Rousey seemingly held on to the rope and let Shotzi land awkwardly outside the ring in what looked like a botched move. Many have since criticized Rousey's in-ring performance on social media.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager addressed the seemingly botched move, detailing what went wrong between the two wrestlers.

"This is what I think happened. I don't know if that was called in the back or Shotzi decided to do it on the fly but a move like that needs to be talked about. And I think what happened, I think Ronda let her go as far as she could, and I wouldn't call this a botch because you only call a botch in what was intended to happen. Shotzi thought she's going to DDT Ronda and Ronda had no intention of being DDTed to the mat outside. She held that top rope the whole time and when she went down she just held it so Shotzi took the bump in the floor," he said. (2:31 - 3:15)

Mantell further explained that Rousey could have decided not to go on with the move at the last minute if it did not feel right to her. The 73-year-old also stated that the move Shotzi and Rousey went for was complicated for them to perform even if they had practiced it. He also pointed out that Rousey does not have the agility to take the DDT, adding that he does not blame the SmackDown Women's Champion for what happened at Survivor Series.

"I don't blame Ronda. I mean if there's anybody to be blamed it's Shotzi. But you could blame Ronda a little bit, you know, if she didn't want to take it just have her do something to her and when she attempts to do it, reach up and poke her in the eye or something to stop it. But they went ahead. They both ended up laying there like two leftover steaks thrown out around the butcher shop and you couldn't use them anymore," he added. (5:00 - 5:28)

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T also commented on the 'botched' move

During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T commented on Shotzi's botched DDT on Ronda Rousey that happened at Survivor Series: War Games.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that Rousey's reaction to Shotzi's attempt to DDT her on the apron reminded him of himself during a match against current WWE CCO Triple H.

"I saw the one move that they was showing online where Shotzi went for a DDT up the top rope to the apron, the hard part of the mat, and Ronda [laughs], 'Let me protect myself on this one.' I remember Hunter calling a backdrop and I held on to that rope so tight, I don't do backdrops [laughs]. You know what I mean? Ronda reminded me of me [laughs]. But that spot is getting a lot, a lot of attention," he said. (0:01 - 0:46)

