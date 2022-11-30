"Reminded me of me" - WWE legend comments on Ronda Rousey's botch at Survivor Series

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T disclosed that Ronda Rousey's botch at Survivor Series reminded him of a spot he had with Triple H.

Last Saturday, Ronda Rousey defeated Shotzi at Survivor Series: War Games to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship against Shotzi. However, the match witnessed an awkward spot when Shotzi's attempted to DDT Rousey on the apron just for the SmackDown Women's Champion to let her drop to the floor in a clear botch.

In a recent episode of his Reality of Wrestling podcast, Booker T commented on Rousey's botch, stating that she reminded him of himself.

"I saw the one move that they was showing online where Shotzi went for a DDT up the top rope to the apron, the hard part of the mat, and Ronda [laughs], 'Let me protect myself on this one.' I remember Hunter calling a backdrop and I held on to that rope so tight, I don't do backdrops [laughs]. You know what I mean? Ronda reminded me of me [laughs]. But that spot is getting a lot and a lot of attention," he said. (0:01 - 0:46)

Ronda Rousey's in-ring performance in WWE is under heavy criticism

Ronda Rousey recently came under heavy criticism for her allegedly poor in-ring performance. Some rumors have also suggested that the SmackDown Women's Champion is rough in the ring.

Her fellow SmackDown star Zelina Vega recently addressed these rumors, disclosing that she loves having Rousey in WWE.

"I've never been in the ring with her in that sense where I've taken any moves from her. So I can't say if she's rough or not... I don't see her trying to take s*** out on people or specifically trying to hurt people for any reason. Everybody has their own personal relationships with people, but I love that she's with us," she told. (That's Dope)

