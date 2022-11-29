"I am against the IWC" – 'Fire Ronda Rousey' trends as WWE Universe is divided by her current run

Ronda Rousey is the SmackDown Women's Champion but fans are currently divided over The Baddest Woman on the Planet's run with the company. While some feel she should leave the company, others have defended her.

Ronda Rousey is not a traditional wrestler as she transitioned from MMA to professional wrestling when she made her debut with the company in 2018. Her performance against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34 was widely praised.

Unfortunately, fans began to notice cracks in Rousey's run after she became champion. In 2019, she lost the RAW Women's Championship to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35. She then went on a hiatus and maternal leave which lasted for nearly three years.

Earlier this year, she returned to the company and won the Royal Rumble match. Later, she won the SmackDown Women's Championship on two occasions. Two days ago, #FireRondaRousey began trending on Twitter with thousands of tweets.

Fans are currently extremely divided over The Baddest Woman on the Planet. Some fans feel Rousey hasn't taken the sport seriously and should leave, while others support her recent run. Here's how the WWE Universe reacted:

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



If Ronda Rousey isn't going to try, then she needs to leave WWE. It's as simple as that. I noticed that #FireRondaRousey was trending today. It seems like a good time to post this.If Ronda Rousey isn't going to try, then she needs to leave WWE. It's as simple as that. I noticed that #FireRondaRousey was trending today. It seems like a good time to post this. If Ronda Rousey isn't going to try, then she needs to leave WWE. It's as simple as that. https://t.co/ieLjxHeHEy

JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR THE IWC @JobberNationTV



If Rousey has ten fans I am one of them.



If Rousey has no fans, that means I am no more on the earth.



If the IWC is against Rousey, I am against the IWC.



I am a fan of



#FireRondaRousey If Ronda Rousey has a million fans I am one of themIf Rousey has ten fans I am one of them.If Rousey has no fans, that means I am no more on the earth.If the IWC is against Rousey, I am against the IWC.I am a fan of @RondaRousey till my last breath. If Ronda Rousey has a million fans I am one of them If Rousey has ten fans I am one of them. If Rousey has no fans, that means I am no more on the earth. If the IWC is against Rousey, I am against the IWC. I am a fan of @RondaRousey till my last breath.#FireRondaRousey

JohnnyZ From The AZ 🏴‍ @JWrestlingV2 I can't be the only one who's sick of marks every single day saying "Bring Sasha Banks Back" Don't you think if she wanted to come back, she would? You look at the tag #FireRondaRousey & you see all these idiots with Sasha pics. God get over it already. She don't care about you. I can't be the only one who's sick of marks every single day saying "Bring Sasha Banks Back" Don't you think if she wanted to come back, she would? You look at the tag #FireRondaRousey & you see all these idiots with Sasha pics. God get over it already. She don't care about you.

Alfred Konuwa @ThisIsNasty #FireRondaRousey trending because she couldn't take a DDT on an apron has to be in Chapter 1 of the Incel Playbook. #FireRondaRousey trending because she couldn't take a DDT on an apron has to be in Chapter 1 of the Incel Playbook. 😂

Hothead Jey☝🏾😤 @ThatYoungKid33



Babe have we been watching the same shows? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… “You want someone fired for a botched DDT really???”Babe have we been watching the same shows? #FireRondaRousey “You want someone fired for a botched DDT really???”Babe have we been watching the same shows? #FireRondaRousey twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/dBttnlWO9M

Luca Fury @FurysFightPicks twitter.com/i/web/status/1… #FireRondaRousey is trending because WWE fans hate her as much as MMA fans did #FireRondaRousey is trending because WWE fans hate her as much as MMA fans did 💀 twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

this is my brutality⛓️ @byevince



#FireRondaRousey I don't think Ronda deserves to be fired. But I do think she definitely deserves to lose the belt to literally anyone, to make it relevant again. She is destroying the Smackdown womens division and it needs to be stopped. I don't think Ronda deserves to be fired. But I do think she definitely deserves to lose the belt to literally anyone, to make it relevant again. She is destroying the Smackdown womens division and it needs to be stopped.#FireRondaRousey

Aleesha K. 🏳️‍⚧️ SHEEP #ThankyouBayley @Ginnah_K

She is a dangerous wrestler

She dislikes wrestling.

She's the champion.



It's a big problem. Every woman on smackdown suffers from her presence.



#FireRondaRousey She has go away heat.She is a dangerous wrestlerShe dislikes wrestling.She's the champion.It's a big problem. Every woman on smackdown suffers from her presence. She has go away heat.She is a dangerous wrestler She dislikes wrestling.She's the champion.It's a big problem. Every woman on smackdown suffers from her presence.#FireRondaRousey

It will be interesting to see what's next for The Rowdy One as she has defeated a majority of superstars from the blue brand.

Why is 'Fire Ronda Rousey' trending on Twitter?

Earlier this month, Shotzi Blackheart won a six-pack challenge to become the next contender for Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women's Championship. Fans were skeptical about the bout as the two stars have faced each other in the past.

During the build-up to the match, Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Raquel Rodriguez and injured her on the go-home show of SmackDown, which left Shozti with a 2-1 disadvantage.

The two superstars faced each other at Survivor Series: WarGames where the SmackDown Women's Championship was on the line. During the match, Shotzi hit Rousey with a DDT on the apron, where Rousey botched the landing and fell awkwardly.

The botch and a poor performance during the match is what caused the WWE Universe on Twitter to start a trend called 'Fire Ronda Rousey' as fans feel she should not be a champion and wrestle in WWE.

Do you think Rousey should be gone from WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes