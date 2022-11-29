"I am against the IWC" – 'Fire Ronda Rousey' trends as WWE Universe is divided by her current run

Ronda Rousey is the SmackDown Women's Champion but fans are currently divided over The Baddest Woman on the Planet's run with the company. While some feel she should leave the company, others have defended her.
Ronda Rousey is not a traditional wrestler as she transitioned from MMA to professional wrestling when she made her debut with the company in 2018. Her performance against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34 was widely praised.
Unfortunately, fans began to notice cracks in Rousey's run after she became champion. In 2019, she lost the RAW Women's Championship to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35. She then went on a hiatus and maternal leave which lasted for nearly three years.
Earlier this year, she returned to the company and won the Royal Rumble match. Later, she won the SmackDown Women's Championship on two occasions. Two days ago, #FireRondaRousey began trending on Twitter with thousands of tweets.
Fans are currently extremely divided over The Baddest Woman on the Planet. Some fans feel Rousey hasn't taken the sport seriously and should leave, while others support her recent run. Here's how the WWE Universe reacted:
It will be interesting to see what's next for The Rowdy One as she has defeated a majority of superstars from the blue brand.
Why is 'Fire Ronda Rousey' trending on Twitter?
Earlier this month, Shotzi Blackheart won a six-pack challenge to become the next contender for Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women's Championship. Fans were skeptical about the bout as the two stars have faced each other in the past.
During the build-up to the match, Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Raquel Rodriguez and injured her on the go-home show of SmackDown, which left Shozti with a 2-1 disadvantage.
The two superstars faced each other at Survivor Series: WarGames where the SmackDown Women's Championship was on the line. During the match, Shotzi hit Rousey with a DDT on the apron, where Rousey botched the landing and fell awkwardly.
The botch and a poor performance during the match is what caused the WWE Universe on Twitter to start a trend called 'Fire Ronda Rousey' as fans feel she should not be a champion and wrestle in WWE.
