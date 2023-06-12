29-year-old WWE star says she doesn’t know whose idea it was to pair her with Trish Stratus

WWE RAW Superstar Zoey Stark says she doesn't know who came up with the idea for her to form a partnership with Trish Stratus.

At Night of Champions Premium Live Event, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion helped the WWE Hall of Famer defeat Becky Lynch. She attacked The Man at ringside while the referee was distracted, giving Trish the advantage.

The following week on RAW, the two heels attacked Lynch and left her lying on the corner with a "Thank you Trish" t-shirt placed on top of her.

During a recent interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk, Zoey Stark stated that she loves working with Trish Stratus but doesn't know whose idea it was for them to join forces.

"Honestly, I don’t know (whose idea it was to put me with Trish Stratus). If you’re asking legitimately, I really don’t know but whoever came up with that idea, thank you, because I love it. Trish and I, we are getting along great, we’re having a fun time and she’s being awesome and mentoring me and giving me good tips," said Stark. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Zoey Stark says she looked up to Trish Stratus while growing up

The 29-year-old star was a WWE fan growing up, and one of the superstars that she admired and looked up to was Trish. She was also a big fan of Victoria.

Zoey Stark told TMZ Sports that Stratus was the one who made her believe that she could headline shows and events in WWE.

"Yeah, definitely, you know, I was a big fan of Victoria. I felt like I could really connect with her a lot. But the one that really made feel like I could do this to main event is Trish Stratus. She had that main event match on RAW with Lita and, for me, that's what made me realize that I could do this and I could main event things and I could be one of the top people there," she said.

Zoey Stark is currently set to compete in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match after she defeated Natalya to qualify for the match. It'll be interesting to see if she wins the contract.

