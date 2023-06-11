"I'm truly blessed" - 29-year-old WWE star opens up on relationship with Trish Stratus

Zoey Stark recently addressed her alliance with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus on Monday Night RAW.

Stark made her main roster debut a few weeks ago after getting drafted to RAW from NXT. The 29-year-old later allied herself with Stratus in her feud with Becky Lynch. At Night of Champions, she interfered in the Hall of Famer's match against The Man, costing Lynch the win.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Stark spoke about her relationship with Stratus since they joined forces.

"Trish has been very big in helping me. Every week we sit down and we talk about what could have been better, what do I need to fix? She's been an amazing mentor. So, being able to work alongside her is so fun and I'm truly blessed to be able to do that," she said. [From 0:41 to 0:57]

Zoey Stark looked up to WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Growing up, Zoey Stark was a WWE fan. Although she admired two-time Women's Champion Victoria, her idol was Trish Stratus.

In her interview with TMZ Sports, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion addressed the subject. She stated that Stratus made her believe she could become a top superstar in WWE.

"[Was there somebody that you looked up to and admired?] Yeah, definitely, you know, I was a big fan of Victoria. I felt like I could really connect with her a lot. But the one that really made feel like I could do this to main event is Trish Stratus. She had that main event match on RAW with Lita and, for me, that's what made me realize that I could do this and I could main event things and I could be one of the top people there," she said. [From 01:12 - 01:32]

Please credit TMZ Sports and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

