29-year-old WWE Superstar confesses to discussing a baby with her partner

The current WWE roster has many women superstars who are either parents or are expecting. The list of expecting mothers include former Champions such as Alexa Bliss and Carmella. In a recent interview, Sonya Deville also expressed her desire to have a child one day.

Sonya Deville is currently engaged to Toni Cassano. She is openly gay, and Deville and Cassano even made the official announcement of their engagement earlier this year in February.

During an appearance on the Heal Squad x Maria Menounos podcast, Sonya Deville was asked whether she wanted a baby. Deville responded by saying that she knew the question was coming and confessed to having discussions regarding the topic with her fiancée.

"This is something we've talked a lot about, and it's still TBD. It's always something I have wanted, yes, in recent years. But the Catch-22 is the fulfillment I get from being a parent to the two that we do have is so gratifying. It really fills me up, It was the fourth quarter. It was the last thing that I needed and gives me so much happiness and pure joy. I think I could go either way with it." [H/T The Messenger]

For those who don't know, Sonya Deville's partner, Toni Cassano, is a mother to two young girls aged seven and eleven. She had the kids with her former partner prior to dating the WWE Superstar. Staying on the subject, the former Tough Enough contestant added,

"I think what it comes down to is how the next few years of our life plays out. Is there drastic changes that are unforeseen that we don't know about yet, that turn us one way or the other way? I don't know. And so, right now, the four of us, our unit, comes first. We'll see what happens." [H/T The Messenger]

Are Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose still friends?

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose joined forces on the main roster, calling themselves Fire and Desire. The duo battled with the top teams of WWE SmackDown at the time but were unable to win tag team gold.

The two were pitted in a storyline against each other when Mandy Rose, Otis, and Dolph Ziggler were involved in a love triangle. It was later revealed that Sonya Deville was working with Ziggler to keep Otis and Rose apart. Their feud culminated in a loser leaving WWE match at SummerSlam, which saw Deville lose and take a hiatus from WWE only to return as- an authoritative figure under Adam Pearce.

During a Q&A session on social media, former NXT Women's Champion Rose was asked whether she and Deville were still friends. The former WWE Superstar answered saying that they are stil besties, but they don't see each other as much as earlier.

