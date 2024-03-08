3-time champion cannot imagine WWE without a McMahon in charge (Exclusive)

Excluding Vince McMahon's son-in-law Triple H, no McMahon family members are currently employed by WWE. Primo Colon, a WWE star between 2007 and 2020, recently offered his thoughts on the major behind-the-scenes changes in the company over the last year.

In 2023, Endeavor completed its purchase of WWE before merging the company with UFC to create TKO Group Holdings. McMahon initially served as a board member of the newly formed organization. However, he resigned on January 26 after former employee Janel Grant accused him of sexual assault.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, three-time Tag Team Champion Colon reflected on how McMahon changed the wrestling industry in the 1980s:

"Regardless of what people hear, people listening, it's still allegations. Nothing's been confirmed or denied, but I think you have to give credit to Vince McMahon and what he created. Aside from whatever results might happen, or whatever might come to light, if you will, or whatever verdict comes out at the end of the day, I think you have to give Vince McMahon his credit and his due for what he created because he really turned a regional spectacle or sport or whatever you want to call it, sports or entertainment, you can put it in either hand, I think he actually made professional wrestling into sports entertainment as we know it as today." [6:01 – 6:50]

Vince McMahon's wife Linda, son Shane, and daughter Stephanie all worked for WWE at one stage.

Colon added that he struggles to imagine what the company looks like now without any McMahon family members in charge:

"You have to give him that credit regardless of the personal or extracurricular activities, so on and so on, etcetera, that he's allegedly been involved in. But to imagine WWE without a McMahon at the helm, I don't know if that's a world I want to live in, in the sense that they've definitely placed their name into what we know as professional wrestling, and they've brought so much good and unexpected, and I use that word unexpected in more terms than one, unexpected moments, really." [6:50 – 7:41]

Primo Colon predicts "a different world" in WWE without any McMahons

Before Vince McMahon took over WWE (then known as WWF) in 1982, his father Vince McMahon Sr. ran the company for 29 years.

Primo Colon believes the wrestling world is unlikely to be the same again without the McMahon family making big decisions:

"You've gotta hand it to the McMahon family and what they've done and what they contributed to professional wrestling. I'll leave that question open in that sense, but I don't know. I think it's gonna be a different world if there's no McMahon involved, or there's no McMahon last name involved in what we know as WWE." [7:41 – 8:02]

In the same interview, Colon addressed Vince McMahon proving doubters wrong about a superstar he tipped for success in the late 2000s.

