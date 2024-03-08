WWE RAW star has proven Vince McMahon right, Primo Colon says (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon supported several up-and-coming talents during his 40 years as WWE's creative figurehead, including Drew McIntyre. Primo Colon, one of McIntyre's former opponents, recently opened up about The Scottish Warrior's rise to main-event stardom.

In 2009, McMahon nicknamed McIntyre "The Chosen One" and tipped him to become a world champion. The RAW star initially struggled to live up to the hype, leading to his unexpected release in 2014. He returned to the company three years later before establishing himself as one of wrestling's biggest names.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Colon said McMahon was eventually proven right:

"He [Drew McIntyre] was The Chosen One by Vince McMahon way back in the day when he started. He always had that hidden talent or that gem. It was just waiting to come out of hibernation if you will, and now he's really hitting his stride, and he's proving that Vince McMahon knows how to choose the right talent when it comes to who's gonna be the man when the time comes. Drew, I've got a lot of respect for him. He's a tremendous talent, and he's a tough guy to beat, trust me, in the ring. He's tough as nails." [11:34 – 12:08]

McIntyre will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL on April 7. He previously failed to win the title from Rollins at Crown Jewel 2023 and on the January 1 episode of RAW.

Watch the video above to hear Primo Colon's take on whether he could return to WWE as an LWO member one day.

He also offered his opinion on fellow Puerto Rican wrestlers Damian Priest and Zelina Vega.

Primo Colon praises underrated former WWE star

Jose Arriaga, aka Cinta de Oro, wrestled under the name Sin Cara in WWE between 2013 and 2019. He also performed as Hunico earlier in his career, forming a short-lived tag team with Camacho.

Primo Colon believes the former Sin Cara was one of WWE's most underrated wrestlers during his time with the company:

"There are a bunch of great talented wrestlers that for X, Y, and Z reasons didn't get that one push, that one opportunity," Colon said. "To mention anybody off the top of my head, there's been a couple. I think Sin Cara, the last Sin Cara, was a tremendous talent, tremendous in-ring performer, that people I think take for granted or, like you say, was underrated." [4:37 – 5:06]

In the same interview, Colon reacted to Nic Nemeth, fka Dolph Ziggler, comparing him to 14-time WWE world champion Randy Orton.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will become the next World Heavyweight Champion? Let us know.

WWC's La Hora de la Verdad (The Moment of Truth) will take place this Saturday at 8:00 pm in the historic Mario Quijote Morales Coliseum at Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. Tickets are available now at Ticketera.com.

WWC is live on television on Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00 pm (ET) at WAPA in Puerto Rico and WAPA America in the United States. The shows are available on replay on the same day at 2:00 pm (ET) on WWC's YouTube channel.

Thank you to Lucha Libre Online for this exclusive interview with Primo Colon.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Rhea Ripley explains how a Triple H vs. Ric Flair match got her into wrestling:

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE

Poll : Do you think Drew McIntyre will become the next World Heavyweight Champion? Yes No 1 votes View Discussion