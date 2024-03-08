Former WWE star reacts to Randy Orton comparisons (Exclusive)

Randy Orton is considered by many to be one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history. In an exclusive interview, Primo Colon gave his reaction to Nic Nemeth comparing him to Orton from an in-ring perspective.

Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, said in January that Colon's impressive wrestling ability almost feels like a "secret" in the industry. The two-time World Heavyweight Champion also claimed his former co-worker is "very similar to Randy Orton."

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Colon only had positive things to say about Nemeth's kind words:

"I cannot deny what he says. I give him a lot of credit for what he says. I'm not gonna call him a liar, if you will! To say I'm as good as Randy Orton, that's definitely a compliment, and I'll take it to the bank, but I got a lot of respect for Dolph Ziggler." [3:33 – 3:50]

In the video above, Primo Colon also addressed whether he could return to WWE as an LWO member alongside his brother Carlito.

Primo Colon views Randy Orton comparison as a "tremendous compliment"

In 2020, Primo Colon left WWE after 13 years with the company. He now works for his father Carlos Colon's Puerto Rican promotion, World Wrestling Council (WWC), as a wrestler and backstage administrator.

Colon elaborated on why being compared to someone of Randy Orton's caliber means so much to him:

"He's [Nic Nemeth] one of the few people that can say he's been around in WWE as long as I have. I think he has me beat by about two or three years, so I got a lot of respect for him. I consider him a friend, so for him to give me that credit, it means a lot coming from him and mentioning to the world. It means a lot to me, so I appreciate the compliment because that's all I take it as. A tremendous compliment." [3:54 – 4:15]

Moving forward, Primo Colon will face Ray Gonzalez on March 9 at WWC's La Hora de la Verdad event. Randy Orton, meanwhile, looks set to go one-on-one with Logan Paul at WrestleMania XL on April 6-7.

Do you think Randy Orton will ever become a record-breaking 17-time world champion? Let us know in the comments section.

WWC's La Hora de la Verdad (The Moment of Truth) will take place this Saturday at 8:00pm in the historic Mario Quijote Morales Coliseum at Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. Tickets are available now at Ticketera.com.

WWC is live on television on Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00pm (ET) at WAPA in Puerto Rico, and WAPA America in the United States. The shows are available on replay on the same day at 2:00pm (ET) on WWC's YouTube channel.

Thank you to Lucha Libre Online for this exclusive interview with Primo Colon.

