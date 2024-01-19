Nic Nemeth says ex-WWE star is similar to Randy Orton: "He's like this secret" (Exclusive)

Randy Orton is widely viewed as one of the most talented wrestlers of the last two decades. According to Nic Nemeth, Primo Colon is worthy of being spoken about in the same breath as the 14-time WWE world champion.

Nemeth, formerly known in WWE as Dolph Ziggler, received his release from the company in September 2023. On January 20, the 43-year-old will headline WWC's Euphoria event against Ray Gonzalez. The Puerto Rican show will also feature Eddie Colon, formerly known as Primo in WWE between 2007 and 2020.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Nemeth spoke highly of Primo's in-ring ability:

"Primo and Carlito, I've known for a really long time. When we do those overseas bus tours or whatever, we'd sit right near each other just having a good time telling old stories. Much more importantly to me, I respect them very much in the ring. People used to ask me all the time who's my favorite and I used to say Naomi all the time. But, man, Primo is so good at wrestling, and a lot of people don't know that." [1:01 – 1:24]

Nic Nemeth added that Primo, the son of legendary wrestler Carlos Colon, reminds him of Randy Orton in the ring:

"If you're not in Puerto Rico and you're just watching WWE, you might just be like, 'Oh, he's a tag team guy, he's doing a couple of things.' He is so good. He's like this secret. I think it's like if it's passed down in your family through the genes and the blood, you just know, very similar to Randy Orton, where you just feel it and they move around, and they just do some of the coolest, smoothest, smartest stuff that drives me crazy because I'm working all night on it going, 'Make sure you do this, figure this out,' and he just does it because he's so good." [1:26 – 1:58]

Watch the video above to hear more from Nic Nemeth about several wrestling topics, including his admiration for former WWE rival Alberto Del Rio.

Nic Nemeth cannot wait to wrestle at Euphoria

Primo Colon contacted Nic Nemeth about wrestling his first post-WWE independent show in Puerto Rico.

Nemeth is looking forward to the star-studded event, which will also feature Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE:

"When I got a call from him, I hadn't heard from him in a little bit. Him, Zack Ryder, myself, we used to have a good time together, and I was so happy to hear from him. I can't wait to do this show. I've been thinking about this for months. How do I get back into professional wrestling? Where do I start? What do I do? Get out of that comfort zone, get over to Puerto Rico, fight someone I've never stepped foot in the ring with before on a huge card, Euphoria." [1:58 – 2:23]

Nic Nemeth plans to use Euphoria as a platform to show everyone why he deserves to be a main-eventer:

"It's a stacked card. My brother's on it, Cardona's on it, Chris Masters is on it. Primo is involved in some match one way or another, I'm not exactly sure how, but he is calling the shots somewhere down there, and there's so many others on the show. I'm like, 'This is a fun show!' This is a big card, it's gonna be an awesome night, and I have the duty of watching this entire card go down, and then when it's my turn, I gotta take it up one more notch and prove that I'm the main-event star that I say I am, and you bet your a** I'm gonna do it." [2:24 – 2:54]

In recent weeks, Nic Nemeth has created a lot of buzz in the wrestling business. The two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion appeared at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom event before showing up in TNA.

WWC presents Euphoria, the largest independent event in Puerto Rico in the last decade, on Saturday, January 20, at 7:00pm (ET) in Puerto Rico's wrestling cathedral, the historic Pepín Cestero Arena at Bayamón.

Tickets are on sale at Rayting Mini Market in Mameyal at Dorado, Puerto Rico. Tickets will also be on sale the same day of the event (January 20) at the Pepín Cestero Arena, starting at 1:00pm (ET).

The event is available to watch on PPV on FITE TV.

