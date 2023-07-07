3-time champion responds to being a part of major accomplishment in WWE history

One-time Divas Champion, one-time SmackDown Women's Champion, and one-time Women’s Tag Team Champion recently responded to being a part of a significant achievement in WWE history. This former women’s champion is none other than Natalya!

She may be having an upsetting stint in WWE right now, but Nattie is not missing out on being a part of back-to-back accomplishments in the company’s history.

On social media, a fan shared that The Queen of Spades is the very first and only woman to compete in every form of prominent singles women’s title match.

The lists of bouts include the Divas Title at the Great American Bash 2008, OG Women’s Title, and the Unified Divas Title at Hell in a Cell 2010 against Michelle McCool.

Other championship matches include the Women’s Title against Charlotte Flair at Payback 2016, the six-pack SmackDown Women’s Title at Backlash 2016, RAW Women’s Title against Rhonda Rousey, and the Women’s World Title against Rhea Ripley on Monday Night RAW recently.

Natalya could not hide her excitement and responded to the tweet with nothing but “fire” emoticons to acknowledge her versatility in WWE’s history.

Check out The BOAT’s tweet below:

Natalya presented with multiple Guinness World Records at WWE Money in the Bank

At this year’s Money in the Bank premium live event, which took place at the O2 Arena in London, the 41-year-old star received six Guinness World Records.

Although Natalya did not compete in any singles or tag team match, she stole the attention during a backstage segment. She was awarded for the following records in the company:

Most matches (female) - 1,514

Most wins in a career (female) - 663

Most premium live event appearances (female) - 75

Most Wrestlemania appearances (female) - 8

Most RAW matches - 174

Most Smackdown matches - 200

After MITB, The BOAT competed in the Women’s World title bout against the Judgment Day member on the July 3, 2023 edition of RAW. Despite her brave efforts, Nattie failed to show her dominance and took brutal scars from Rhea Ripley as the latter retained the title.

Only time will tell when The Queen of Harts will get back at Ripley to maintain a fantastic run in the Stamford-based company.

What are your thoughts on Natalya’s major accomplishment in WWE history? Sound off in the comments section below.

