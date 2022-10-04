3-Time champion seemingly confirms injury in a segment with The Bloodline on RAW

Create

Sami Zayn was with The Bloodline on RAW
Sami Zayn was with The Bloodline on RAW
On the latest episode of RAW, Sami Zayn appeared alongside The Usos and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. They had a tense confrontation with The Street Profits, where it was seemingly confirmed that one-half of the former tag team champions Montez Ford was injured.

In a segment where the three-time tag champion seemingly paid homage to The Rock (who has praised him a lot before) with his attire, he was seen wearing a cover on his right foot, seemingly confirming that he was injured.

The last time Montez Ford wrestled was on September 24th, 2022. His last singles match was on August 1st, 2022, when he lost to Seth Rollins on RAW. There have been no rumors about his potential injury, and while it hasn't been officially confirmed by WWE or Ford himself, this seems to be a clear-cut sign that he is out of action.

The segment led to a match between the newcomers of The Bloodline Solo Sikoa and Angelo Dawkins. The Usos were the Bloodline members who feuded with The Street Profits this past summer.

Is Ford's injury a storyline or legitimate? Sound off in the comments below.

