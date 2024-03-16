3-time UFC Champion changes opinion on John Cena months after ripping into him

John Cena has a huge fan following thanks to his work in WWE and Hollywood. The 16-time world champion was once called out by former UFC Champion Conor McGregor, who seems to have changed his stance on the superstar.

Cena made a name for himself in WWE as one of the company’s top babyfaces. Dubbed The Greatest of All Time by the Stamford-based company, it’s not odd to see him receive some hate from popular names.

Conor McGregor is one of the big names who has called out John Cena in the past. McGregor is currently promoting his upcoming movie Roadhouse. In an appearance on Good Morning Britain, McGregor called Cena a good man when asked about the fellow athlete-turned-Hollywood star.

"Yeah John is a good man. John is a good man. They’re different industries now, the WWE and the UFC are stark in contrast."

The Notorious pointed out the difference between the Stamford-based wrestling promotion and UFC. That allowed him to keep his comments real and still show respect to The Greatest of All Time.

McGregor’s latest movie will see him star alongside Jake Gyllenhaal. A successful release could boost The Notorious’ acting career. It could lead to some big projects for the first UFC fighter to hold UFC championships in two weight classes simultaneously.

Conor McGregor ripped into John Cena and other WWE Superstars in the past

The Notorious hasn’t been the biggest fan of WWE historically. It’s no secret that he doesn’t like what sports entertainers do in the ring.

In a previous interview, McGregor ripped into John Cena and other superstars. He was critical of the way Cena presented himself and called him a failed Mr. Olympia.

"These WWE guys...they are not right in the head. The main guy, John Cena. He's walking, he's 40. He's 40 years of age. He's walking around in a luminous orange t shirt and a headband talking about nobody can see him. We can see him right there! He's a big fat 40-year-old failed Mr.Olympian motherf*cker. They're dweebs those guys."

Fans have loved both John Cena and Conor McGregor for what they’ve done in their respective fields. It would be great to see the two legends work together in a movie down the line.

Do you want to see Conor McGregor appear in the Stamford-based wrestling promotion for a match against The Greatest of All Time? Sound off using the discuss button!

