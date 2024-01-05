3-time world champion would like to turn heel and join Bobby Lashley's faction on WWE SmackDown 

While recent episodes of WWE SmackDown have slowed things down, Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits have potential as a unit. They have been together for a few months and could welcome a new member.

Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins remain popular among fans despite the stop-start nature of their push, so some consistent booking would help them flourish. That may come following the addition of a multi-time world champion to the group.

Ford's wife, Bianca Belair, has long been speculated to join Bobby Lashley's faction. This came especially when she was teasing a heel turn. However, The EST of WWE is still a babyface for now. Despite that, she has expressed her interest in joining the group, which would mean playing a villain for the first time on the main roster.

During a Q and A session on her Instagram stories, Belair was asked if she would like to join Lashley and The Street Profits. The former RAW Women's Champion replied, "It would be dope."

Check it out below:

Bianca Belair's Instagram story

It remains to be seen if Bianca Belair ends up joining her husband on WWE television. The chances would be higher if Bobby Lashley and co. decide to turn face due to their overwhelming popularity.

WWE SmackDown tonight is stacked

Several high-stakes matches have been announced for the first SmackDown of 2024. Dubbed the New Year's Revolution episode of the blue brand, we are set to find out part of the Royal Rumble card.

Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles will face off in a triple-threat match, with the winner challenging Roman Reigns at the Rumble. Meanwhile, Kevin Owens and Santos Escobar are in the US Title tournament final. Logan Paul will defend his belt against the winner at the event.

Iyo Sky is set to defend the WWE Women's Championship against Michin. Bianca Belair could get involved if Damage CTRL decides to interfere. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits may also appear on SmackDown, potentially starting a feud against a brand-new faction. Karrion Kross and The Authors of Pain are rumored to resurface tonight.

