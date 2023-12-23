Former champions finally set to return after 4 years at WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution - Reports

WWE fans have been waiting for the Authors of Pain to be back in the ring after a long time. Akam and Rezar could return, with Paul Ellering by their side, to live television soon, according to recent reports.

Authors of Pain had re-signed with WWE in 2022 before Vince McMahon returned as Chairman in January 2023. Akam and Rezar were apparently part of travel plans since May 2023, but were not used on television.

However, things changed on the latest edition of SmackDown during a vignette featuring Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Kross ran down a list of superstars who competed against him and things changed for them soon after. He took credit for it all, before teasing the future by noting that the authors were coming.

"Even the greatest proclamation is soon to be forgotten without a scribe ... without Authors."

Expand Tweet

Fans caught a glimpse of Authors of Pain, along with their manager, Paul Ellering, for the briefest of moments. It does look like the return of the trio is inevitable, and Karrion Kross could get a push working with them.

According to a recent report from PWInsider.com, WWE sources have revealed that Authors of Pain will officially return to television at SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution. It means fans will likely watch the dominant group back on the January 5, 2024 episode of SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see who they target upon their return. The WWE tag team division could benefit from having them back in the fold.

Authors of Pain worked with Seth Rollins for some time in WWE

Authors of Pain are two-time tag team champions in WWE. They won the NXT Tag Team Championship before moving to the main roster, and becoming the RAW Tag Team Champions.

Akam and Rezar have the look and strength to become a dominant duo in the company. The highlight of their careers came when they got a chance to work with former Universal Champion Seth Rollins on RAW.

Expand Tweet

Karrion Kross could aid them get some good booking on SmackDown in the coming months. The Herald of Doomsday can work with them to go over LWO and some other factions before targeting Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. It'll be entertaining to see them work together on SmackDown for some time.

Are you excited to see Akam and Rezar back and working with Karrion Kross on WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.