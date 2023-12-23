Karrion Kross to bring back 2 former champions released in 2020 & create a new faction? Huge tease made on SmackDown

Karrion Kross could be in for a massive year in 2024. Although he didn't walk out victorious that often, he has still gone against the likes of Rey Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura, and AJ Styles in this second WWE run. He could be set to bring back two former champions after nearly 4 years on WWE SmackDown. This would be the monster tag team known as The Authors of Pain.

Fans saw another cool Karrion Kross promo on SmackDown this week - a continuation of the previous episode. It showed cool shots of Karrion Kross talking about the impact he had on stars like Drew McIntyre, Mysterio, Nakamura, Styles, etc.

He used a rather interesting line about how the scribe needs AUTHORS, and a silhouette of possibly Paul Ellering with Akam and Rezar of The Authors of Pain was shown:

It was very well shot and instantly caused a buzz online about the potential return of AoP. It was reported that Akam and Rezar have been signed for more than a few months now, although there has been no word has on Paul Ellering.

AoP was released in 2020 and haven't been around for a while. Whne last seen, they were enforcers for Seth Rollins during his incredible run which led to him becoming The Visionary.

If this happens, it's going to be huge and could create another heel faction on SmackDown.