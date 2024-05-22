3-time World Champion shares whether he contemplated leaving WWE

A top WWE Superstar recently disclosed whether he has ever entertained the idea of leaving the Stamford-based promotion to potentially sign with a different company. The name being discussed here is Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Psychopath won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, but his reign lasted for only five minutes. CM Punk's attack on McIntyre led to Damian Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new titleholder.

During WrestleMania XL weekend, it was rumored that the former WWE Champion's contract was set to expire and he had not agreed on a new deal. The Rock later took to social media to announce that Drew McIntyre had inked a new deal with the global juggernaut.

During a recent interview with PWInsider, The Scottish Warrior was asked whether he had considered leaving WWE to spend more time with his family or work someplace else. Drew McIntyre shut down the idea and made it clear that the Stamford-based promotion was always his wrestling home and switching to another company was out of the question.

"It was never a consideration. I'm wrestling with WWE. I don't think in the sense am I gonna go wrestle somewhere else, this is where I want to wrestle. I don't want to be anywhere else but our family has gone through a lot over the past year," he said. (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

Drew McIntyre opens up about how WWE legend helped him during a difficult time in his personal life

The Scottish Warrior took some time off from TV in 2023 because his wife's sister had passed away. During the same conversation, Drew McIntyre shared being grateful to Triple H and Nick Khan for helping him during the challenging phase in his personal life.

"Thankfully, thanks to Nick Khan and Triple H and WWE, we got there where I feel comfortable with my family, and my wife and I feel comfortable. I’m gonna be able to give to the company and give to my family at the same time (...) our family has gone through a lot over the past year. Things in my own family and my wife’s sister unfortunately passed a year ago yesterday. That was very difficult and I felt like I’m gonna have to take some serious time for my family," McIntyre said.

As of now, the 38-year-old star is out of in-ring action due to an injury. He is involved in a feud with CM Punk and Damian Priest. Fans will have to wait and see when McIntyre will challenge for Priest's gold.