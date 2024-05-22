Drew McIntyre opens up on difficult moment in personal life; talks about how Triple H helped him

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently discussed how Triple H helped him during a difficult moment in his personal life. McIntyre is currently one of the biggest stars in World Wrestling Entertainment. Many fans and critics have praised The Scottish Warrior's current gimmick as a heel on television.

The 38-year-old finally dethroned Seth Rollins as the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania XL but lost the title in minutes after Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

Last year, Drew McIntyre took some time off WWE television. He recently discussed it during an interview with PWInsider. McIntyre said that he was thankful to Triple H and Nick Khan for giving him time to be with his family during a difficult moment as his wife's sister passed away.

"Thankfully, thanks to Nick Khan and Triple H and WWE, we got there where I feel comfortable with my family, and my wife and I feel comfortable. I’m gonna be able to give to the company and give to my family at the same time... our family has gone through a lot over the past year. Things in my own family and my wife’s sister unfortunately passed a year ago yesterday. That was very difficult and I felt like I’m gonna have to take some serious time for my family."

The Scottish Warrior added that he thought about taking a little break from television and discussed how WWE gave him time whenever he needed it.

"There was a period where I was like maybe I’m gonna have to take a little break and come back and some uncertainty. Thankfully as a family, we came together and WWE gave me the time I needed whenever I needed it during that period, and in the end, as a family, we came together. We had a conversation about what was best for us. The company was unbelievable with that and thankfully everybody is in a great place right now," he added. [H/T: WhatCulture]

Cody Rhodes wants to face Drew McIntyre with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line

During a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes said that facing AJ Styles was a great way of testing his mettle.

The American Nightmare added that he wanted to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre because the latter had defeated Rhodes in the past.

"I don't know how long all this will last. But AJ is probably a really great example. First-time-ever situations are always a blessing. He's probably a really great example of somebody who I would like to test my mettle against," Cody Rhodes said. "And I'll give you another one, because he snuck a win over me, and I've only lost less than five times in WWE. But that was Drew McIntyre."

It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion books a match between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes in the near future.