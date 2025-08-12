3-Time WWE Champion Breaks Major Rule Risking Huge Punishment from Triple H

A three-time WWE Champion has broken a huge rule and is now risking punishment from Triple H. The star was present on this week's episode of RAW, where he took things too far, leading to utter chaos.On RAW, Sheamus got involved in the match between Rusev and Sami Zayn when things got out of control between the two stars. He had made clear that when Zayn was done with Rusev, he would be going after the Bulgarian Brute again. Thanks to Solo Sikoa's interference and the MFT invasion on RAW, which happened quite soon, with him getting involved.Sheamus attacked Rusev from behind with a knee, and the two brawled into the crowd, continuing their long rivalry. However, before they could head into the crowd, he broke a huge rule. As security and producers charged in to break the duo apart and stop them from brawling, The Celtic Warrior, instead of just pushing through them, decided to attack instead. He attacked several members of the security team and hurt them severely.The stars then went on to brawl, breaking a major rule by attacking officials and staff members, which is sure to have consequences for Sheamus. While it has not been confirmed at this time, it could lead to Triple H deciding to punish him for his actions. What happens next remains to be seen.Triple H Has His Hands Full Ahead of WWE Clash in ParisWhile Triple H may have a lot to do as the head of creative, leading into the Clash in Paris event at the end of the month, a lot is going on outside the show as well.With &quot;We Want Kross&quot; trending across the United States following Karrion Kross and Scarlett leaving WWE due to their contracts not being renewed, The Game has to make decisions.Whether the WWE CCO decides to bring back the star remains to be seen, but at the moment, it appears that both stars are staking their fortunes outside the company.