"RELEASING HIM OR LETTING HIM WALK IS A GRAVE MISTAKE" - Fans hijack Triple H's Roman Reigns announcement

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 11, 2025 04:01 GMT
It may be over (Credit: WWE.com)
It may be over (Credit: WWE.com)

Triple H sent a huge announcement about Roman Reigns recently, prior to WWE RAW. However, that announcement has now been completely hijacked instead by fans.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett's contracts were up on August 10, with their time in WWE coming to an end. Since then, both Kross and Scarlett have confirmed that it's over for them and they are leaving the company. This has led to a huge fan reaction with the hashtag, "We Want Kross" trending throughout the USA as the No. 1 trend. The backlash toward WWE has been vocal, even with some thinking that this is nothing more than just a work.

Triple H was posting about the upcoming Clash in Paris event, and his post was quickly hijacked by fans who did not care about Roman Reigns' appearance and instead wanted the WWE CCO to make any necessary changes and bring back Karrion Kross.

Triple H was told that fans did not care about "all that noise" and that they wanted Kross and Scarlett back.

Some fans went on to call releasing him a grave mistake.

Some people accused him of doing nothing with Kross, while others said that they did not care about Roman Reigns.

It remains to be seen how Triple H and WWE handle this issue in the coming days.

While Triple H's Roman Reigns post was hijacked, Karrion Kross was not happy with how WWE approached contract talks

While Kross has put out a post talking about how the entire situation really happened, there's a lot going on with the company. He revealed that he was very disappointed with how the situation was dealt with and that even though he had wanted to sign a new contract since January, he was not offered one.

In fact, he only had a conversation about a contract recently, and even then, he felt that the conversation he had was not a serious one.

He was also told to hold himself back, something which he had objections to, given the situation.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Harish Raj S
