"RELEASING HIM OR LETTING HIM WALK IS A GRAVE MISTAKE" - Fans hijack Triple H's Roman Reigns announcement

Triple H sent a huge announcement about Roman Reigns recently, prior to WWE RAW. However, that announcement has now been completely hijacked instead by fans.Karrion Kross and Scarlett's contracts were up on August 10, with their time in WWE coming to an end. Since then, both Kross and Scarlett have confirmed that it's over for them and they are leaving the company. This has led to a huge fan reaction with the hashtag, &quot;We Want Kross&quot; trending throughout the USA as the No. 1 trend. The backlash toward WWE has been vocal, even with some thinking that this is nothing more than just a work.Triple H was posting about the upcoming Clash in Paris event, and his post was quickly hijacked by fans who did not care about Roman Reigns' appearance and instead wanted the WWE CCO to make any necessary changes and bring back Karrion Kross.Triple H was told that fans did not care about &quot;all that noise&quot; and that they wanted Kross and Scarlett back.Carla Snow カーラ・スノー @misscarlasnowLINK@TripleH Yeah who cares about all that noise! Quit deflecting on to other things! Listen and see what we want! #WeWantKross and #WeWantScarlett! That is what we the Universe wants!Some fans went on to call releasing him a grave mistake.Jason Barker The Bold City Saint 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 @JDogbarker7_4LINK@TripleH WE WANT KARRION KROSS. WE WANT HIM TO HAVE A PUSH!!!!! RELEASING HIM OR LETTING HIM WALK IS A GRAVE MISTAKE.𝓛𝓾𝓬𝓸𝓽𝓘𝓒 @LucotICBigzLINK@TripleH We want Karrion Kross.Some people accused him of doing nothing with Kross, while others said that they did not care about Roman Reigns.Pistol Meat Maravich 👑 @MorrisChestbuttLINK@TripleH What did you do to Karrion Kross buddyRIDDICT @RiddictLINK@TripleH That's not Karrion Kross. WE WANT KROSS. #WeWantKrossIt remains to be seen how Triple H and WWE handle this issue in the coming days.While Triple H's Roman Reigns post was hijacked, Karrion Kross was not happy with how WWE approached contract talksWhile Kross has put out a post talking about how the entire situation really happened, there's a lot going on with the company. He revealed that he was very disappointed with how the situation was dealt with and that even though he had wanted to sign a new contract since January, he was not offered one.In fact, he only had a conversation about a contract recently, and even then, he felt that the conversation he had was not a serious one.He was also told to hold himself back, something which he had objections to, given the situation.