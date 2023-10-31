3-time WWE champion getting fired despite recently returning to the company is a possibility for one sole reason, believes Stevie Richards

Former Hardcore Champion Stevie Richards believes Nia Jax could get fired from WWE despite recently returning to the company.

Jax had a seven-year run in the Stamford-based company, during which time she held the RAW Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Titles. However, she was released from her contract in November 2021. After nearly two years of absence, the 39-year-old recently returned to Monday Night RAW.

Richards has previously criticized Jax for her performance during the return segment on the Red Brand. He recently discussed The Irresistible Force's future on Cafe de Rene, disclosing that he believes she would never improve in the ring. The 52-year-old also pointed out that the company, under Triple H's creative leadership, could "get rid of her" if she "does not listen."

"I don't expect Nia Jax to get any better because she's a protected class right now. She's family with The Rock, family with the Samoans. I'm assuming nobody can tell her anything because if people did tell her, she's obviously not listening. So, after a while they will get rid of you if you don't listen. So, that's what leads me to believe that she is," Richards said.

Meanwhile, the former Hardcore Champion claimed Jax had already lost her push.

"But they put her in the mix. Now, she's lost in the shuffle in the five-girl match and all this stuff. So, I think they've realized, 'Now, we gotta keep her around but she's not gonna be the person she was in week one and week two. We're just gonna keep her in the mix.'" [54:30 - 55:06]

Nia Jax vows to dethrone Rhea Ripley at WWE Crown Jewel

After her return to Monday Night RAW, Nia Jax challenged Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship. She is set to square off against The Eradicator and three other challengers (Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez) in a Fatal-Five-Way title match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on After The Bell, The Irresistible Force vowed to be the one to dethrone Ripley.

"So, I feel like all these girls going for the title. I definitely feel like I'm the one to dethrone Rhea. You know, she needs to be put in her place. All it does is take one simple Banzai Drop off the top where I squish her and it's done," she said.

