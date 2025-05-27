3-time WWE Champion is getting pushed only because of Triple H, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE RAW recently saw the return of two former champions. Rusev joined the company last month, while Sheamus made his on-screen comeback a few weeks ago. Vince Russo spoke about the former League of Nations members following this week's show.

Ad

Rusev has been targeting and tormenting The Alpha Academy ever since he returned to the company. After defeating Otis in his first match back, The Redeemer decimated his tag team partner, Akira Tozawa, this week. The former champion managed to secure the win within minutes, but continued to assault Tozawa until Sheamus arrived to confront him.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo said he was puzzled by Rusev vs. Tozawa. He questioned Sheamus' interaction with The Bulgarian Brute before claiming that the three-time WWE Champion was "Triple H's boy." Russo felt that The Celtic Warrior was being featured in prominent angles because of his relationship with The Game.

Ad

Trending

"Somebody [behind the scenes] is suggesting that because Sheamus is Triple H's boy. He's always been Triple H's boy. Triple H discovered Sheamus. So, if somebody throws Sheamus out there, they're getting points with Triple H. Meanwhile, people are sitting at home like, 'Yeah, we care about Sheamus?'" Russo said. [From 27:29 onwards]

Ad

Rusev and Sheamus have a huge following and are veterans in the pro wrestling world. The two are close friends off-screen and have often been seen working out together. Hence, it'll be exciting to see their chemistry play out on screen.

If you use quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More