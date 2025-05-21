WWE planning massive feud for Rusev with former teammate - Reports

The WWE Universe is buzzing over Rusev's future after dominating in his first few appearances since returning. Officials seem to be in no hurry with the three-time United States Champion's push, going with a slow build instead. However, word has just emerged on a surprising name for The Bulgarian Brute's first big comeback storyline.

The former Miro returned to WWE after a frustrating four-year AEW run. Rusev had several tag team partners during his first stint, including Jinder Mahal, Aiden English, and Shinsuke Nakamura. The former AEW TNT Champion also linked up with Sheamus, Wade Barrett, and Alberto Del Rio as The League of Nations.

Rusev and Sheamus had both of their singles showdowns before they began teaming in 2015. The 12-minute post-RAW dark main event on November 3, 2014, aired on the WWE Network, with The Bulgarian Brute dethroning The Celtic Warrior of the United States Championship. One week later, he retained the title via count-out in the rematch.

According to PWInsider, there's talk of WWE building to Rusev vs. Sheamus. This will be the 39-year-old's first major feud since returning to the company.

The Redeemer and The Celtic Warrior are real-life friends with a deep-rooted past. These factors will likely influence officials to consider Sheamus as Rusev's first major return storyline after he finishes with Alpha Academy. This would be a full-fledged feud between the veteran grapplers on the RAW brand.

Rusev will go 2-0 against Alpha Academy if he can beat Akira Tozawa next week on the red brand. After returning to the company on RAW after WrestleMania, the former AEW star decimated both members of Alpha Academy. He defeated Otis on May 5 in his return match.

Updated lineup for next week's WWE RAW

World Wrestling Entertainment will air next Monday's RAW live from Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL. Below is the updated lineup:

Rusev vs. Akira Tozawa World Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. American Made vs. The War Raiders More qualifying matches for Money in the Bank

RAW will feature fallout from Saturday Night's Main Event 39. The company and the arena also have the following names listed: Gunther, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Penta, and Jey Uso.

