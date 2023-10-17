3-time WWE champion reacts to being called "filthy mutt" on RAW

WWE RAW hosted some big matches on the Season Premiere of the show. During the night, a 3-time WWE champion got some revenge on a current archrival.

Monday Night RAW kicked off with Sami Zayn addressing Kevin Owens’ move to SmackDown last week. It was soon followed up by a match between Natalya and one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Piper Niven.

The match was decent, but Niven’s partner, Chelsea Green, continued to interfere in the contest. This led to the 3-time champion taking a loss from Piper Niven.

The heel Women’s Tag Team Champions did not stop after the bell, as they continued to beat down Natalya. This called for Tegan Nox to come out and save the future Hall of Famer.

During the beatdown, Natalya connected with a slap to Green. The move satisfied the 3-time champion, who took to Twitter soon after to state that she enjoyed slapping Chelsea for calling her a “filthy mutt.”

Here is what Natalya wrote:

"I enjoyed slapping the hell outta Chelsea tonight after she called me a filthy mutt. Can’t wait for her to whine about this to @ScrapDaddyAP…"

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The match and the segment that followed will likely lead to a Women’s Tag Team Championship match down the line. Natalya will likely team up with Tegan Nox to face Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

The booking will hopefully elevate the Women’s Tag Team Titles scene, as the fans have not seen the current champions defend it too often.

A fan was arrested during the latest edition of WWE RAW

Fans throng arenas all over the world to see their favorite WWE Superstars in action. However, there are certain rules and codes of conduct they have to follow to ensure that their experience is a positive one.

The latest edition of Monday Night RAW saw security removing a fan from the arena for unknown reasons. The fan was removed while Rhea Ripley was making her entrance on the Red brand.

A spectator who captured the clip of the arrest also confirmed that the fan in question was wearing a Dominik Mysterio shirt. It is unclear what he did that led to his removal from the arena.

Thankfully, the WWE security and staff were vigilant enough to sort the situation out before anything escalated. Fans have attacked many superstars and spectators in the past.

Did you enjoy the Season Premiere of RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.