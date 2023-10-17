[WATCH] Fan gets arrested during Rhea Ripley segment on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley took on Shayna Baszler in a singles match on WWE RAW. A fan in the arena was escorted out by security while the Women’s World Champion was making her entrance.

WWE hosted a big match between The Eradicator and The Queen of Spades on Monday night. The two women went hard at each other, but the match ended in a Disqualification win for the champion.

Many other women in the RAW Women’s roster got involved during the clash. Zoey Stark, Nia Jax, and Raquel Rodriguez all made their presence felt. Stark really made a statement by taking down nearly everyone to stand tall.

Before the match got going, a fan caught a clip of someone being removed from Monday Night RAW. The video shows a fan being escorted out by security while Rhea Ripley’s music is playing in the background as she makes her entrance.

The clip started doing rounds on social media as fans began speculating why the man was removed from the arena. You can check out the video of the incident below:

Expand Tweet

The original poster of the clip, who was present on the latest episode of RAW, confirmed that the person who was removed from the arena was wearing a Dominik Mysterio shirt. The person joked that he was trying to copy Dirty Dom a little too much.

You can see the original poster's comment below:

Expand Tweet

Fans need to respect the superstars and other spectators in the arena when they are present at a show. It looks like the person who was arrested was likely going against the rules, and security was forced to remove him to protect others around him.

Rhea Ripley will defend her title in a big match at WWE Crown Jewel

Rhea Ripley is seen as the leader of The Judgment Day. The Women’s World Champion has done enough to remain the top WWE Superstar in the group.

The events of this week’s RAW led to Adam Pearce booking a big match for The Eradicator. Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Title against Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez in a Fatal 5-Way Match at the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

The Fatal 5-Way Match will be the greatest test of Mami’s current championship run. She has not defended her title too frequently, but a win will allow her to cement herself as the top woman on RAW once again.

Do you want to see Rhea Ripley retain her title at WWE Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments section below!