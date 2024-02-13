3-time WWE champion sends a bold message after big win on "revenge tour" ahead of Elimination Chamber

A 29-year-old WWE Superstar has sent a bold message after capturing a big win on the latest episode of RAW to punch her ticket to the Elimination Chamber.

The name in question is Liv Morgan, who has been a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion and a one-time SmackDown Women's Champion. She made a shocking return at the 2024 Royal Rumble following a recovery from shoulder injury caused by Rhea Ripley.

Even though Morgan didn't win the multi-woman contest, she announced a revenge tour and put the WWE women's division on notice. This Monday on RAW, she battled fiercely against Zoey Stark and emerged victorious, earning a spot in the high-stakes Women's Elimination Chamber match.

After crushing the competition, the 29-year-old star chatted with Jackie Redmond in a post-match Digital Exclusive interview. The former SmackDown Women's Champion declared being closer to her "Revenge Tour" goal and even gave props to Zoey Stark for giving her a run for her money!

"Yeah! Speaking of revenge, as badly I want revenge, Zoey did not make that easy for me. So I just want to let Zoey know it was nothing personal, it was just business," she said.

Liv Morgan added:

"I like to call Elimination Chamber, eLIVination Chamber. I think, quite frankly, I have the most experience out of any other female in WWE. So I feel, really really really really really really really, good about my odds. Liv Morgan Revenge Tour. On to the next one. Watch Me."

Liv Morgan opened up about major WWE character change

The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently revealed the reason behind her major character change in the Stamford-based promotion.

Liv Morgan spilled the tea on her recent persona shift during an interview on WWE's The Bump. She ditched the teardrops, explaining she had no more reason to cry.

"I used to come out with teardrops on my face. Always. Up to interpretation, am I crying tears of sadness? Am I crying tears of happiness? Who knows? But now, I have wiped my tears because I have no reason to cry, and now you can cry about it," she said.

It will be exciting to see if Morgan will outlast five other women inside the Elimination Chamber and head into WrestleMania 40 for Rhea Ripley's title.

What did you think of Liv Morgan's bold message ahead of the Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments section below.

