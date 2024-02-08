Popular WWE star announces revenge tour for comeback from injury

WWE locker room has been put on notice by a returning superstar. Fans are rallying behind one of their favorites after a clear warning was issued.

Liv Morgan suffered another shoulder injury in July 2023, which apparently caused her and Raquel Rodriguez to lose the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship after barely two weeks as champion. Morgan was written off TV one week later by Rhea Ripley so that she could begin her recovery.

Morgan returned last month as the #30 entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She lasted over six minutes and eliminated Jade Cargill and Zoey Stark before Bayley took her out to win the bout. Liv then returned to RAW this week and warned that she was ready for revenge on Ripley.

The 2022 Money In the Bank winner took to X/Twitter today to announce her revenge tour. She warned everyone to get ready.

"The Liv Morgan revenge tour ladies and gentlemen, buckle up [face with hand over mouth emoji] [sparkles emoji]," she wrote.

Morgan is set to face Zoey Stark on next week's RAW in a qualifying match for the Women's Elimination Chamber later this month. The Chamber winner will challenge for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. Rhea Ripley is currently scheduled to defend her title against Nia Jax at the event.

The former Women's Champion seems to be in the middle of a midcard push as she made several media appearances this week. She revealed very interesting character change plans in one interview.

Liv Morgan ready to return to WWE singles action

Last year, Rhea Ripley dominated the WWE women's division, and one of her victims included Liv Morgan. The storyline reason for Morgan's recent hiatus was the two attacks by The Judgment Day member.

Morgan is ready for a return to singles action. She had been teaming with Raquel Rodriguez for a few months before her injury last summer.

Speaking to Sam Roberts on WWE's The Bump, Morgan said she's ready to take revenge against Ripley.

"It's all I thought about. She [Rhea Ripley] quite literally took everything from me. And so, it is safe to say that it is all I thought about. There were hurdles there, because there was a lot of emotional challenges for me to get over. I learned that it is not best to strike when you are emotionally charged. So I've had a lot of time to sit, I've had a lot of time to think, I've had a lot of time to settle, and now I'm ready to take action," she said. [From 24:24 to 24:52]

Morgan has not had a standard WWE TV singles match since March 3, 2023, when Ripley defeated her on SmackDown.

What is your bold prediction for Liv Morgan's 2024? Who should challenge Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments below!

