3-time WWE Champion sends a message to John Cena ahead of his big return

John Cena is set to make his WWE return on September 1 on SmackDown. Ahead of his highly-anticipated return, Cena's former rival Sheamus sent him a message on Twitter.

Cena's last appearance was at the Money in the Bank premium live event in London. At the show, he was confronted by Grayson Waller. This led to a brawl between the two men, with Cena hitting the Attitude Adjustment on the 33-year-old.

Sheamus, who won his first WWE title by beating Cena, recalled the historic victory on Twitter and expressed his love for the 16-time world champion.

"I [love] John Cena," wrote Sheamus.

Check out Sheamus' tweet:

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes recently commented on a potential match against John Cena

Cody Rhodes has commented on the possibility of a match between him and John Cena.

The American Nightmare recently did an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit where he was asked if he would be interested in crossing paths with The Cenation Leader.

Rhodes revealed that he has asked Cena for a match. However, he would still consider himself blessed to be under Cena's learning tree, having shared the ring with him in the past. Rhodes said:

"I asked John if he does one more... to consider that match. If not though, I'm blessed to have been under his learning tree and shared a ring with him in the past."

Expand Tweet

While Cena is confirmed to appear on SmackDown, he will also appear at the upcoming Superstar Spectacle show in India in September. The multi-time WWE Champion last competed in a match at WrestleMania 39 when he unsuccessfully challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

It now remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Cena upon his return at SmackDown on September 1st.

Would you like to see Cena come face-to-face with Sheamus on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot