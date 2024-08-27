3-time WWE champion will become the leader of The Judgment Day, says ex-employee

After turning on Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, The New Judgment Day has been on the warpath with The Terror Twins on WWE RAW. Meanwhile, a former WWE employee predicted a three-time champion would eventually become the faction's leader.

The superstar in question is none other than Dominik Mysterio. The 27-year-old is a two-time NXT North American Champion and a one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion. Dirty Dom betrayed his Mami at SummerSlam to side with Liv Morgan. The Miracle Kid is now a member of The New Judgment Day.

While Finn Balor claimed the faction has no leaders, pointing out that Ripely and Priest's sin was that the duo tried to be the decision-makers, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci has predicted that would eventually change.

Trending

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word, Carlucci, who spent over 30 years in the Stamford-based company, predicted that Dirty Dom would become The Judgment Day's leader, with Liv Morgan dictating the group's moves behind the scenes.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

"[Is Dom, not Finn, actually carrying this faction now?] Not at the moment. But down the line, Dominik is gonna be the leader of The Judgment Day, with Liv leading the way with Dominik and the puppeteer. Like we said, Liv is gonna dictate everything that goes on in Judgment Day, and she's gonna sneakily do cr*p that pi** other people off. And he's gonna blame this one, and he's gonna blame that one. And down the road, Dominik is gonna be the leader of The Judgment Day. You watch," he said. [7:10-7:36]

Liv Morgan revealed why Dominik will not turn on her despite his history of betrayals in WWE

Since joining the Stamford-based company, Dominik Mysterio has betrayed his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley. However, Liv Morgan recently claimed that would never happen to her.

The reigning Women's World Champion explained to TMZ Sports that what differentiated her from Rhea Ripley and Dominik's father was that she understood the former NXT North American Champion and accepted him for the way he was.

"It's because I understand Dominik, and I accept him exactly for who he is. And I think that's what's different between me and Rhea Ripley and me and his father. They didn't accept him, but I do. So, I'm not a slight bit worried, not even a little bit. I haven't even thought that way. You're crazy for thinking that way," she said.

Dominik and Morgan will lock horns with Ripley and Priest in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Bash in Berlin this weekend. It will be interesting to see if The Terror Twins get their revenge on the self-proclaimed "hottest couple in WWE."

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.