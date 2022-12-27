3-time WWE Tag Team Champion comments on possible Royal Rumble appearance

The Road to WrestleMania is about to begin, and Royal Rumble is the first stop to the biggest event of the year. Triple H recently brought back several superstars to the company, and it looks like more could return in the future. Erick Rowan spoke about the upcoming event and a possible appearance at Rumble.

The Royal Rumble event holds a special place in the fans and performers' hearts as it guarantees superstars a ticket to a title shot of their choosing at WrestleMania. The Road to WrestleMania is about to start, and it will be the first Rumble event under the new regime.

Kofi Kingston is the only participant to announce their entry for the event at the end of January. Speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, 3-time WWE Tag Team Champion Eric Rowan spoke about the event and commented about the possibility of him entering the match. Check it out:

"As far as appearing, I would be the last to know. I feel like the fans like figure out or through, you know, people call it dirt sheets but it's basically just journalism without, you know, verified facts. I will sometimes feel like you'll hear rumors and then all of a sudden they come true. I'll probably hear a rumor, I don't know." (From 17:42 to 18:35)

Interestingly, Rowan didn't agree or deny his appearance at the upcoming Royal Rumble and might possibly appear at the event.

Erick Rowan once stole another superstar's spot at Royal Rumble 2015

In 2013, The Wyatt Family made their main roster debut and attacked Kane. The trio consisted of Eric Rowan, Bray Wyatt, and Luke Harper. They later added Braun Strowman to the group.

In 2015, every member of the Wyatt Family entered the Royal Rumble match. However, Erick Rowan wasn't the original superstar set to enter. During the match, he attacked Curtis Axel and took his spot.

Rowan was feuding with Harper at the time as he lost a qualifying match to him. During the match, Bray Wyatt ended up eliminating both members of his former stable but failed to win the match.

During his time with the company, Eric Rowan went on to win the WWE NXT and SmackDown Tag Team Championships on three different occasions. In 2020, he was released from the company.

