3-time WWE World Champion details a rare encounter with CM Punk and Eddie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero and CM Punk were in WWE, but never shared the ring during their tenures. Rey Mysterio, a three-time world champion at the Stamford-based promotion, recently recalled the time he had the opportunity to face both stars in a match outside the Stamford-based promotion.

In the early 2000s, CM Punk was working his way to the top on the independent circuit. Meanwhile, Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero also had a short stint in the indies after the demise of WCW. Luckily, all three stars made it big in professional wrestling as multi-time champions.

During an interview with CBS Sports, the WWE Hall of Famer, Mysterio, spoke about the rare three-way encounter between himself, Punk, and Guerrero. The Master of 619 revealed that it was his first time working with The Straight Edge Superstar and that Punk would eventually sign with the promotion a while after their match.

"I had already crossed paths with Eddie [Guerrero] back in Mexico and WCW. Eddie, during that time, was away from WWE and getting ready to return to WWE. It was my first time meeting and working with [CM] Punk. Overall, there was a connection, immediate connection. We were all on the same page. We wanted to have a good match, we wanted to put it out there, and I never would've thought that Punk was going to end up on WWE after some time. Obviously, that's our goal," said Mysterio. [From 2:20 to 3:03]

CM Punk and Rey Mysterio eventually competed in WWE at WrestleMania

In 2010, Rey Mysterio was in a feud with CM Punk and The Straight Edge Society on the blue brand. The Second City Saint confronted the star and his family members leading up to their feud.

The Master of 619 scored a victory over The Straight Edge Superstar on The Grandest Stage of Them All in Glendale, Arizona. However, the feud between the two continued in the following months, as Mysterio didn't join Punk's faction

Later, CM Punk put his hair on the line against the luchador and won. The third match involved Punk's hair vs. Mysterio pledging his allegiance to the villainous faction. The Master of 619 won the match and shaved Punk's head in the ring.

The two stars shared the ring on countless occasions after their feud. However, both stars have moved on to different roles in their respective careers in the Stamford-based promotion.

