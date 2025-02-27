3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion decided to end his in-ring career and never wrestle again because he didn't have gas left in the tank

WWE Superstars often find it difficult to leave the business, especially after three decades of blood, sweat, tears, passion, and hard work. This becomes more apparent soon after they decide to step away from the ring, often due to old age or injuries.

Such is the case with The Undertaker as he seemingly struggled to find a purpose after his in-ring career was over. He recently opened up about his decision to retire from in-ring competition.

The Deadman has stayed true to his retirement since his triumphant win over AJ Styles in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36. He may have hung up his boots, but he continues to appear in WWE every now and then in a non-wrestling capacity.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker shared what was going through his mind when he decided to retire.

The three-time World Heavyweight Champion revealed that he didn't have enough gas left in his tank despite his desire to continue in the ring.

"In my mind, my mind's eye, I could still go, but in my heart, I wanted to go, but I knew, like I was like, 'I'm done, I'm out of gas.' It took me a while to really come to grips with it, even though I knew I was doing the right thing, but it was still like there was a huge void. Like, 'What do I do now?' Like, I don't know that I want to coach. I don't know that I want to do this. This is like, this is all that I know for the past 30-plus years," he said. (From 1:27:41 to 1:28:17)

Check out the full interview below:

The Undertaker has no plans to reverse his retirement decision due to his health issues.

The Undertaker addresses a possible match against Gunther in WWE

The Undertaker has often talked about the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther in his podcast. The Phenom feels that a match between himself and The Ring General would have 'drawn a lot of money.'

The Undertaker recently discussed a hypothetical match with Gunther, saying that the two men would have gotten into a fistfight.

"We could fist-fight. As much as I love him, as much as I love watching him work and everything he does, we'd fist-fight. He'd hit me, by the second time, I'll be like 'Alright, let's go.'"

As compelling as this program sounds on paper, it is unlikely that the WWE Universe would see the two men face each other in the ring anytime soon.

If you use quotes from this article, please give credit to the Six Feet Under podcast and give an h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

