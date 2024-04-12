What is The Undertaker doing now? All you need to know about the legend's post-WWE life after his WrestleMania 40 return

The Undertaker officially retired from in-ring action in 2020, but his presence in WWE and the wrestling world will forever live on. However, fans do not completely miss out on The Deadman as he continues to appear on television and various platforms.

After retiring from WWE, The Undertaker began his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast. Fans may be aware of this as he wore the show's merchandise during the WrestleMania XL event when he interrupted Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns on Night Two. Through this podcast, he would express his thoughts and opinions on recent happenings in wrestling, tell stories from his time as a performer, and interview fellow superstars.

The WWE Hall of Famer also hosts the UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW and travels with fans for selected premium live events. This show enables The Phenom to connect more closely with fans by telling backstage stories and answering their questions.

In a February 2024 episode of his podcast, The Deadman even stated that he thought post-retirement life would be much different, but it was not. He stated that even if he was not being punched in the face, his schedule is as busier than ever due to traveling a lot for his shows and other responsibilities in WWE.

How is The Undertaker finding retirement life?

The Deadman was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

It has been several years since The Undertaker retired from in-ring action. Even if he remains connected with WWE due to his projects, it is also why The Deadman misses lacing up his boots to perform.

In a March 2024 episode of his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, The Deadman said that he found it hard to watch a wrestling show even today as watching shows live gives him the itch to return. The WWE Hall of Famer added that he hoped it would go away at some point, but as of right now, it was still present.

Will The Undertaker ever return to in-ring competition in WWE?

Even if The Undertaker is still clearly passionate about the business and would get involved in the ring from time to time, that is where his affiliations with wrestling end.

The Phenom stated that he would not return to wrestling again, but would be willing to get involved in short in-ring angles. Aside from his WrestleMania XL appearance, an example of the same is when he appeared in NXT in October of last year.

It would be interesting to see when fans will get to see The Deadman get involved in another match in the future.

