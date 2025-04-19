3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion officially confirms WrestleMania 41 will be his last

WrestleMania 41 is upon us, and the clock is ticking on a WWE legend's in-ring career. Thirteen-time WWE and three-time World Heavyweight Champion John Cena will compete in his last WrestleMania match this year.

He recently set the record straight on his future during SmackDown tonight. The next stop on John Cena's retirement tour will be at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, where he challenges Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship on Night Two's main event.

The go-home episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania 41 saw The Cenation Leader return to come face-to-face with The American Nightmare once again before their epic showdown this Sunday night.

During a back-and-forth promo battle, Cena reminded everyone that WrestleMania 41 will mark his final time competing at The Showcase of The Immortals.

"Sunday is the last time I will ever compete in a WrestleMania ring," Cena said.

Check out the excerpt from his promo below:

Cena mentioned that while there's no such thing as wrestling retirement, he isn't going to come back, unlike others.

The segment between the two men ended with Cody Rhodes giving fans a taste of what to expect this Sunday. The American Nightmare nailed The Franchise Player with a Cross Rhodes as the show went off the air.

This is the second time Rhodes stood tall over Cena during the build-up to The Show of Shows. Will The Cenation Leader be able to exact his revenge and win his 17th world title? Only time will tell.

