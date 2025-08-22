3-Time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Says He is Being Forced To Retire: "It's time to step away"

A three-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion has confirmed that he is being forced to retire. He answered the question in an honest confession.

John Cena addressed his in-ring retirement on Good Morning America. During the appearance, he spoke about how he was winding up his wrestling career and bringing an end to that era of his life. One of the questions he was asked was how his body was doing physically, and whether he was still able to go in the ring without putting his body at risk. He said that with his body the way it was, he was being forced to retire as he did not have enough left in him.

The WWE star admitted that it was not too bad. He said that it was time for him to step away, a decision he was sure of. He likened his condition to a car with its 'check engine' and other warning signs finally coming on the dashboard.

He said that it was time to end his career, but also added that, as he was going into the last 11 dates of his career, he was still feeling good. Now, though, John Cena admitted that it was time for him to go into maintenance.

"You know what, it's not bad. It is time to step away, for sure. I'm noticing all the lights on the dash of like 'check engine, low tire.' It's time to step away. But as we get into this last final run, these last 11 dates, I feel pretty good, pretty much... It is time to go in for maintenance, yes." (4:13 - 4:38)

Even With His WWE Career Ending, John Cena's Acting Career is Growing

While John Cena may not be a WWE Superstar for much longer as he winds up his in-ring career, his Hollywood career is doing quite well.

The star's reason for being on Good Morning America was to promote the release of one of the year's biggest shows, the second season of Peacemaker.

With the revamp of the DC Universe under James Gunn, Cena is also finding a new life. His last match is set for Saturday Night's Main Event in December.

