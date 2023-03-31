30-year-old current WWE star admits to not being a big Undertaker fan before (Exclusive)

The Undertaker is one of the most important figures in professional wrestling history, let alone WWE history. His impact has inspired multiple generations of talent, with many of them competing in WWE today. Two NXT stars, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, spoke about the importance of The Phenom's WrestleMania moments. One of them admitted that she originally wasn't a big fan of him.

The Undertaker has been retired for nearly three years now. His last match was at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles, and his official retirement ceremony came on the 30th anniversary of his debut at Survivor Series 2020. Vince McMahon personally introduced him and also made the rare gesture of inducting him into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.

In an Exclusive Interview with Sportskeeda, 30-year-old Alba Fyre and her on-screen ally Isla Dawn were asked about their favorite WrestleMania moments. Fyre, formerly known as Kay Lee Ray, said the iconic Shawn Michaels-Ric Flair match at WrestleMania 24 was her pick:

"I'm going to say, Shawn Michaels-Ric Flair, '[I'm sorry] I love you.'" (2:12-2:19)

Isla Dawn concurred and explained why it was so impactful on an emotional level:

"That was probably the moment. That was an iconic moment. As a wrestler, you would love to be a part of that moment to have something where people look back and go, 'that made me feel that way.'" (2:20-2:34)

Alba Fyre said that she was one of the few people rooting for Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25 and admitted to not being a big fan of The Deadman at the time:

"When Shawn [Michaels] went up against The Undertaker, I was like 'no way'. I wasn't much of an Undertaker fan then, I was more [into] Shawn. Now when I've watched back and seen The Undertaker, I'm a big fan. That match too, dragged the emotions through, and it's just really good." (2:35-3:04)

You can watch the full video below:

Isla Dawn on a key aspect that made The Undertaker's storylines so important

The Phenom's legacy can be defined not just by his longevity but also by the quality he provided during that period. Isla Dawn said that long-term storylines such as his WrestleMania streak created incredible emotion when it ended in 2014 against Brock Lesnar:

"With all of them in general, like Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker, had long-lasting storylines, like the streak ending and stuff...at that moment, people were devastated, and that's all because of everything they built previously. It's mental."(3:06-3:23)

Do you agree with their list of iconic WrestleMania moments? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

