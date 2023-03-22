30-year-old could get to Roman Reigns' level in two years, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Legendary referee Mike Chioda recently discussed how it was only a matter of time before Solo Sikoa became a major singles star in WWE.

After a successful stint in NXT, Sikoa joined WWE's main roster at Clash at the Castle 2022, where he helped Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. Since then, he has become The Bloodline's henchman, who rarely lets his emotions get the better of them, no matter how turbulent things get.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mike Chioda mentioned how Solo Sikoa was on a "roll" currently. He explained that if someone possesses the talent and the company is behind them, they are bound to become a major star.

Chioda added that Sikoa could get to Roman Reigns' and Cody Rhodes' level in a year or two with the right push from WWE.

"He's on a roll right now. When you got the company behind you, you got the machine behind you, and you got the talent, and if the company is pushing you big time, you're gonna go far. So give it about a year or two, he'll be where Roman's at now and Cody's, too," said Chioda. (6:06 - 6:24)

Check out the full video below:

Solo Sikoa on his on-screen character in WWE

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Sikoa opened up about how his on-screen and off-screen personas weren't that different after all. The 30-year-old explained that he was always up for a fight, irrespective of the circumstances. He also mentioned his late uncle and WWE legend Umaga, who never feared anyone.

“The heavy machinery, the juggernaut, that’s who I am,” said Solo Sikoa. “I want that fight—anytime, anywhere. Umaga wasn’t scared to fight anyone. Neither am I.”

On this week's RAW, tensions were teased between Sikoa and Reigns when the former disobeyed the latter's orders and came to blows with Cody Rhodes.

